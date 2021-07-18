Amazon Prime Day sale: Small and medium businesses to launch 2,400 products

BENGALURU : Ahead of Amazon India’s Prime Day, the e-commerce major on Sunday said over 100 small and medium businesses (SMBs) including startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are launching 2,400 products across categories such as home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, jewellery, stationery, lawn and garden, grocery, and electronics.

Amazon Launchpad is a global programme that curates, showcases, and delivers products from startups and emerging brands to Amazon customers.

Over 800 startups and brands, as part of this program, are launching the products.

“In continuation of our efforts to empower small businesses to bounce back, we are dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including 75,000 local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut. Customers will also be able to enjoy the widest selection on offer while also supporting over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, lakhs of women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and thousands of startups and brands from Launchpad to bounce back and accelerate their growth," said Pranav Bhasin, director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India.

“Each Prime Day, we see sellers launching new products for customers and this year too, we are happy that over 100 SMBs are launching 2,400+ new products at great offers exclusively for Prime members. With high customer interest in the event, we look forward to their success, helping bolster their business as they gradually emerge from the pandemic disruption," he added.

Pankaj Garg, founder, Daily Objects, said, “We have seen great customer demand for our newly launched products for Prime Day including desk mats, laptop stands and face masks in 2020. This Prime day, we look forward to expanding our brand with the launch of new products and provide a wider selection of our products to customers and expect to cross 3X by the end of two days."

The two-day sale event starts midnight on 26 July.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India.

