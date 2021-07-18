Amazon Prime Day sale: Small and medium businesses to launch 2,400 products

“In continuation of our efforts to empower small businesses to bounce back, we are dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including 75,000 local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut. Customers will also be able to enjoy the widest selection on offer while also supporting over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, lakhs of women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and thousands of startups and brands from Launchpad to bounce back and accelerate their growth," said Pranav Bhasin, director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India.

