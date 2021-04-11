Amazon readies plan B to deal with a legal setback

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amazon.com Inc. is embarking on a massive India expansion plan, including a series of tie-ups with regional retail chains, to ensure that a legal setback in the case with Future Group does not upset its long-term plans for the country, two people familiar with the company’s plans said.
“Even if Amazon loses the Future case, it’s not fatal to Amazon by any means. The Future Group case is more about Amazon’s emphasis that contractual obligations do matter in India," one of the two people said, adding that Amazon’s organic investment plans are much larger than these investments.