Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Retail >Amazon readies plan B to deal with a legal setback

Amazon readies plan B to deal with a legal setback

Premium
Amazon’s warehouses are of about 400,000 sq. ft each.
3 min read . 12:34 AM IST Anirudh Laskar

Amazon.com Inc. is embarking on a massive India expansion plan, including a series of tie-ups with regional retail chains, to ensure that a legal setback in the case with Future Group does not upset its long-term plans for the country

MUMBAI : Amazon.com Inc. is embarking on a massive India expansion plan, including a series of tie-ups with regional retail chains, to ensure that a legal setback in the case with Future Group does not upset its long-term plans for the country, two people familiar with the company’s plans said.

“Even if Amazon loses the Future case, it’s not fatal to Amazon by any means. The Future Group case is more about Amazon’s emphasis that contractual obligations do matter in India," one of the two people said, adding that Amazon’s organic investment plans are much larger than these investments.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.