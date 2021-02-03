During the recently concluded Great Republic Day Sale, hosted from January 20-23, Amazon India claims that close to 88,000 Small and Medium Business (SMBs), artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs received orders from customers in over 5,000 pin codes across the country. The e-commerce platform claims that 65% of these sellers were from non-metro cities.

Further, a statement from the company claims that over 10,700 sellers received their highest-ever single day sales during the shopping event. Artisans and weavers who sell their unique handmade collection through Amazon Karigar and women entrepreneurs from Saheli program witnessed a growth of 1.2X respectively over their average daily sales. Start-ups and brands under the Launchpad program witnessed a growth of 1.12X over average daily sales.

The company claims that customers from over 700 pin codes ordered on Amazon.in. Some of the most bought products included Orthopedic Mattresses, Organic Tea, DTH connections and Tubular Batteries.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “We are excited to witness the success of our sellers during the Great Republic Day sale and are committed to support the community of over 7 lakh sellers associated with Amazon.in. We will continue to focus our efforts to empower many more sellers across the country and enable them to accelerate their growth in 2021."

“The Great Republic Day Sale has been great for our business. Our sales have increased by 1.6X over average daily sales. We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Amazon Launchpad to ensure sale readiness from our end. The continuous efforts from Amazon to make our sale experience the best has helped us be well prepared for the spike in our business." said Yeshwanth Kumar Goturu & Meghana Rao, Super Healthy

