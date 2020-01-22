Amazon to debut Future Group's flagship Republic Day sale

The sale that kick starts from midnight January 22 to January 26 will offer over 65,000 deals from Future Groups retail brands such as Big Bazaar, FBB, Home Town, Lee Cooper across categories like grocery, home, kitchen, appliances and apparel, among others.

Big Bazaar’s flagship Republic Day sales event that started in 2006 has become a key shopping occasion for the retailer.

“We are extremely pleased to make Big Bazaar’s online debut on Amazon.in. Amazon and Future Group have common values of serving customers everywhere in best possible manner. This partnership will allow us to build upon each other’s strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from best product, assortment and price" Kishore Biyani, CEO, Future Group, said in a statement.

The announcement follows the signing of a long-term agreement between Future Retail and Amazon that will see the two retailers expand their reach by leveraging each other’s networks.

The partnership will allow Future Group to access Amazon’s online platform and help the US-based e-commerce major to deepen its presence in the India market. As part of the agreement, Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for Future Retail Ltd (FRL) stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant FRL stores on the Amazon India marketplace and its programmes, the two said earlier this month.

Last August, Kishore Biyani’s Future Group had said that Amazon was picking up a 49% stake in Future Coupons, which holds about 7.3% stake in Future Retail Ltd, through convertible warrants.

