Amazon to extend Diwali sales event to entire month in battle for Indian wallets

As the American rivalry heats up in the world’s largest untapped e-commerce market, the two giants will clash for the first time with a new homegrown competitor, Reliance Industries Ltd.’s JioMart. The online shopping platform of India’s largest conglomerate has already begun advertising discounts and deals for everything from groceries and fashion to home decor. The US retail goliaths have been warring in the second-most populous country, half a world away, since Walmart acquired control of local online retailer Flipkart Online Services for $16 billion two years ago. Amazon has itself poured $6.5 billion into its India operations. This year, both have invested in excess of $1 billion to build up their capabilities and declared that they are making “long-term" bets on the country. Meanwhile, Reliance has raised about $24 billion from big-name U.S. investors like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google for its digital services and retail units.To meet the demand spike, Amazon said it has created 100,000 seasonal jobs and plans to open 10 new fulfillment centers to warehouse products from its 650,000 sellers. Flipkart announced that it would add 70,000 positions.