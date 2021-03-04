Amazon to open first cashierless store outside US

The Seattle company said it will debut a 2,500-square foot Amazon Fresh-branded store in London on Thursday. The store, like its U.S. counterparts, will use an array of cameras and other sensors to track shoppers as they pull items off the shelves, and charges a credit card on file after they exit. The stores represent the retail and technology giant’s biggest effort to reshape physical retailing. Amazon is also offering to license the system, which it calls Just Walk Out technology, to other companies.

