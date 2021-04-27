Amazon to pass Walmart in US retail sales in 2025: Report

Younger consumers in particular are wary of spending too much on the site. Generation Z shoppers, aged roughly 15 to 25, are most likely to feel guilty about shopping on Amazon and are most eager to reduce their spending on the site, according to a survey of 2,000 shoppers by the San Francisco firm Sitecore. The survey found that 53% of Gen Z shoppers were eager to cut back on their Amazon shopping, followed by 49% of Millennials, 36% of Gen X’ers and 25% of Baby Boomers.