Amazon, Walmart tell consumers to skip returns of unwanted items

Amazon, Walmart tell consumers to skip returns of unwanted items5 min read . 12:37 PM IST
- In some cases, it’s cheaper for the retailers to refund the purchase price and let customers keep or donate the products
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Retailers have a new message for consumers looking to return an item: Keep it.
Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and other companies are using artificial intelligence to decide whether it makes economic sense to process a return. For inexpensive items or large ones that would incur hefty shipping fees, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.