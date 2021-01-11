Subscribe
Home >Industry >Retail >Amazon, Walmart tell consumers to skip returns of unwanted items
Photo: Bloomberg

Amazon, Walmart tell consumers to skip returns of unwanted items

5 min read . 12:37 PM IST Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal

  • In some cases, it’s cheaper for the retailers to refund the purchase price and let customers keep or donate the products

Retailers have a new message for consumers looking to return an item: Keep it.

Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and other companies are using artificial intelligence to decide whether it makes economic sense to process a return. For inexpensive items or large ones that would incur hefty shipping fees, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.

