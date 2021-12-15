Amazon’s marketplace model coming to a store near you

The immediate economic appeal is obvious: They are a relatively low-cost, high-margin opportunity. There is little upfront investment on the part of the retailer, which doesn’t have to buy and hold inventory. Instead, they list third-party sellers’ items on their website and take a cut—typically 15%—of the seller’s revenue. That rate can get as high as 40% for some established marketplaces that offer fulfillment services and advertising to their sellers, according to Edward Yruma, managing director at KeyBanc Capital Markets.