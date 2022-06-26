Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t quite the blockbuster it once was

While the event will still give Amazon a much-needed boost in the third quarter, Prime Day sales growth in recent years has slowed. Revenue was once growing at a roughly 65% clip, Insider Intelligence reports. Order sizes have also decreased. Average order size totaled $54.15 at last year’s event, compared with an order size of $58.77 two years before, according to research firm Numerator. Shoppers spent $30.83 per item last year, compared with $33.88 in 2019, Numerator data show. Amazon has held the event in different months on the calendar during the past two years. The company doesn’t report Prime Day sales figures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}