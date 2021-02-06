Amazon’s Retail Side Won’t Be a Side Hustle

Amazon’s Retail Side Won’t Be a Side Hustle1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Elevation of cloud boss to CEO role won’t change dependence on core e-commerce business
Amazon.com’s new boss may come from the cloud. But the executive who helped pioneer elastic computing won’t be getting away from selling books, sweatpants and talking speakers soon.
Amazon announced earlier this week that Andy Jassy, current chief executive of the company’s AWS cloud division, will be running the whole company by the third quarter of this year. Mr. Jassy will succeed founder Jeff Bezos, and thus will be only Amazon’s second CEO in its 26-year history. Mr. Jassy has big shoes to fill, given Amazon’s place as the world’s second-largest public company by annual revenue, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
