Clothing companies that saw brisk sales in the fourth quarter are again facing the prospect of a slowdown in the month of April as partial lockdowns, closure of malls in some cities and curbs on movement late evening keep consumers home.

January and February witnessed improved footfalls owing to end of season sales and declining covid cases, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a report Monday. However, the report pointed out that recovery may be delayed again from the second half of March owing to rising covid cases and subsequent restrictions. “Apparel brands and retail companies under our coverage are likely to report low single digit revenue growth year-on-year in Q4FY21 despite low base implying 80-85% pre-covid recovery," said ICICI Securities analysts.

In April, retailers said sales could fall by 20-50% when compared to the month of March. In states like Maharashtra, where non-essential stores have been ordered to shut for the full month the impact is even greater.

Apparel sales and retail has started recovering when lockdown restrictions were eased last year, said Siddarth Bindra, managing director, Biba India, the women’s ethnic wear brand. “But partial lockdowns will adversely impact the sales around festivals which begin next week including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and other spring festivals that mark the traditional New Year. We see a drop of 30 to 50% in sale now depending on the locations. Maharashtra is off course even more," he said.

Close to 35 stores of its stores are temporarily closed in Maharashtra in line with the state government's orders.

Bindra said restrictions apart, the retailer is seeing a direct correlation between the surge in cases and business. “Wherever the covid cases have been high or partial lockdowns have been implemented the consumer sentiment is low. People are apprehensive to step out for regular outings which impacts footfalls overall at malls and in high streets," he added.

Shoppers, who typically use this time to upgrade their summer wardrobes, are not showing up at stores in big numbers, said Akhil Jain, executive director, Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd., which manufactures and retails women’s fashion brand Madame.

Jain said night curfews are affecting footfalls as more shoppers step out between 6pm and 8 pm. Besides, with full lockdown on weekends in Maharashtra, the retailer will lose out on key shopping days.

"If we touch just March (2021) numbers, we will be fine," he said. Sales could be down 20% when compared to a month ago period, he added.

Most apparel retailers have been struggling as consumers swapped occasion and formal wear for casual clothing for most of 2020. They also cut back on discretionary purchases, a trend that started improving over the last few months.

“If the second wave would not have come, we would have been at 95%, or let's say 100% of Q2'2019 numbers because things were getting back on track. But with this surge, maybe we will see 80% or 85% of 2019," said Sundeep Chugh, managing director and CEO, Benetton India. “We planned our inventory in such a way that we had assumed a second covid wave, if not in quarter one, but in quarter two," he said.

“There could be definitely be a potential inventory challenge if sales drop lower than expected," Chugh said, even though the company had planned for a dip in sales.

However, most retailers are also relieved that the effects of the second wave are also coinciding with the vaccination drive in the country. This, said Chugh, could help speed up recovery. "We should be on a path of recovery from the third quarter," he added.

“Coupled with temporary shutdown of malls and stores in Maharashtra and various restrictions imposed by different state governments to combat the spread of Covid, near-term growth and profitability of companies may be impacted. However, companies have been able to rationalise many of the fixed costs and strengthen balance sheet (albeit via equity dilution) over the past 12 months and are in a much better position to operate in the current pandemic-hit environment," ICICI Securities report said.

