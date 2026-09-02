Amul named world’s strongest dairy brand by Brand Finance as valuation jumps 22%; Nestle, Coca-Cola top value rankings

Brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance has ranked Amul as the world's strongest dairy brand after its valuation rose 22% to $5 billion in a year.

Amul also came fourth among dairy brands and 13th in the Food 100 rankings, which was a part of Brand Finance's Food & Drinks 2026 report.

Boasting of a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 93/100 and a brand index rating of AAA+, Amul emerged as the world's strongest dairy brand.

View full Image View full Image Most valuable and strongest dairy brands. ( Brand Finance )

Also Read | How the Amul girl became a cultural icon for India

How Indian brands performed Other food and dairy brands from India also performed strongly, with both Mother Dairy and Britannia recording double-digit growth.

Karnataka-based dairy brand Nandini also joined the Food 10 ranking, with its brand value now reaching $1.1 billion.

Mother Dairy rose to the 60th position in the Food 100 list while its brand value jumped 22% to $1.4 billion. The company's BSI score was 70.6/100 in 2025, which jumped in 2026 to 72.8/100, thus maintaining its AA brand strength rating.

Britannia ranked 63rd in the Food 100 list, with its brand value going uo by 17% to $1.3 billion. Its brand strength rating was AAA-.

Nandini's growth shows the wider visibility even regional dairy brands are getting in India. The brand ranked 71st in the Food 100 list, with its brand value going up by 4% to $1.1 billion. It's partnership with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru gave it mainstream visibility.

Global brands Among the global brands, Nestle continues to remain the most valuable food brand in the world, with its brand value jumping 23% to $24.6 billion.

On the other hand, Coca Cola continues its reign as the world's most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand, although its brand value went down by 1% to $46.1 billion. Yilli, Asia's largest dairy company based out of China, continues as the most valuable non-alcoholic dairy brand, with its brand value going up by 29% to $14.5 billion.

Notably, Nongfy Springs has overtaken Coca-Cola as the world's strongest non-alcoholic drinks brand while Sadia has ranked as the strongest food brand in the world. The report reveals that growth across the world is being led by health-led positioning, innovation, as well as portfolio diversification.