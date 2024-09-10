An ugly picture emerges for cosmetics makers in China

Apart from weaker sales in the country, beauty companies are also suffering from a plunge in revenue from so-called travel retail, which includes selling at duty-free shops in airports. That in turn also was driven by less spending from Chinese tourists. China’s outbound tourism has yet to return to the prepandemic. Arrivals of Chinese visitors in Japan in the first seven months this year are still 31% lower than the same period in 2019 and have almost halved for the U.S. Shiseido’s net sales from travel retail last quarter plunged 15% from a year earlier.