Antismoking law in New Zealand sets new frontier in battle over cigarettes
- Its results could determine whether other governments also push for stricter regulations
Wayne Hills, an abattoir worker in New Zealand’s South Island, blames his emphysema on years of smoking before he kicked the habit three decades ago. Still, the 64-year-old is uneasy about a new law in the country that some have called the strongest antitobacco regulation in the world.
The law, which was passed by New Zealand’s parliament this week, bans the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008. It will also require that in about two years, nicotine levels in cigarettes be reduced significantly so that they are no longer addictive. The number of retail shops allowed to sell cigarettes will be cut by 90% by the end of 2023.
Mr. Hills, who used to smoke about a pack and a half daily, is worried about possible side effects of the law even though he backs its overall goal of reducing smoking in society. One is that people might just switch from smoking to vaping, which is legal in New Zealand. Some researchers believe vaping could pose a health risk, though less than smoking.
“It’s a hard one, but I think they haven’t got it right," said Mr. Hills, who encourages people to quit but respects the personal choices of those who decide to smoke. “Whatever government is in power, it’s a tricky one to try to work out."
The new law in New Zealand, a South Pacific country of some five million people known for its progressive approach to social issues, represents a test of how far a country can go to force people to give up smoking. Whether it succeeds in what is a grand experiment in tobacco control could determine whether other governments also push for stricter regulations.
Some hurdles remain, including getting buy-in from civil-society groups that are worried about how the law will impact their businesses or their personal freedoms. Other issues include how the government will decide which retailers will be allowed to keep selling cigarettes, as well as securing supply chains for reduced-nicotine cigarettes, which are relatively new.
The law, by aiming to prevent a generation of people from legally buying cigarettes, marks progress for antismoking campaigners who initially struggled to achieve piecemeal measures. Ad bans began being legislated by some countries in the 1970s. They were followed by higher taxes on cigarettes to dissuade smoking, banning smoking in public venues and placing graphic warning labels on cartons.
New Zealand is only the third jurisdiction in the world to pass such a law. The other two are a city in the Philippines and Brookline, Mass., a suburb of Boston, which recently defended the law successfully in court, according to Action on Smoking & Health, which is based in Washington. D.C.. The Biden administration, meanwhile, is pursuing a nicotine policy similar to New Zealand’s.
“There’s been a growing movement over the past five to 10 years for what we call, ‘endgame,’" said Chris Bostic, policy director at the group. “The idea is that we’ve been putting up with this long enough."
Despite New Zealand’s progressive reputation, there was significant debate about the law. Dave Hooker, executive director of the New Zealand Association of Convenience Stores, said his group supports the law’s aim of reducing the number of smokers but that a 90% reduction in stores seemed heavy-handed and could result in people having to travel far from home to purchase cigarettes.
“I think we feel a little bit like we’re a guinea pig for the rest of the world," said Mr. Hooker, whose group includes convenience stores at gas stations and their suppliers, including tobacco companies. “It’s essentially prohibition by stealth."
The law was opposed by the tobacco industry, which raised concerns that retailers, especially mom-and-pop convenience stores, would lose significant revenue and could close. It argued that selling only reduced-nicotine cigarettes could prompt people to turn to the black market for full-strength cigarettes.
Government officials and health advocates pushed back against those claims. A public-health unit survey of 25 retailers who voluntarily stopped selling tobacco in one part of the country found that 88% of them experienced a positive or neutral financial impact, said Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.
Janet Hoek, a public-health professor at the University of Otago, Wellington, said studies have shown that people who are given reduced-nicotine cigarettes lose interest in smoking and are more likely to quit. She said other research has shown that tobacco is a low-margin product for retailers and that young people who live in areas with a high density of tobacco retailers are more likely to experiment with smoking.
“Tobacco’s actually not a normal product, and it’s about time we stopped treating it as it was," said Prof. Hoek, who is co-director of a group that conducts research to support the government’s tobacco-control goals. “It shouldn’t be sold alongside normal consumer goods like bread, milk and lollies."
New Zealand’s main opposition party, the National Party, supported the law’s intent but disagreed with many of the specifics, according to a parliamentary report. It was concerned that quickly shrinking the retailers that could sell cigarettes would harm livelihoods, the report said. The party said minimal intrusions should be made on personal choices.
Elections are expected next year and the National Party could beat the ruling Labour Party, meaning the law could be changed by a future parliament. Still, New Zealand’s previous goal of reducing daily smoking to less than 5% across all population groups by 2025 has bipartisan support.
One challenge facing New Zealand authorities is that its indigenous Māori smoke at higher rates. Daily smoking rates for Māori was 19.9%, versus 8% for the wider population, data from New Zealand’s health ministry show.
Selah Hart, who identifies as Māori and is chief executive of Māori health organization Hāpai Te Hauora, described high cigarette use among Māori as a legacy of European colonization. She said she quit smoking when she got pregnant but said many people don’t have the support networks to make that choice.
“We’re actually putting a line in the sand and putting the health and well-being of our people first," she said of the law.
