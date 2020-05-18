Anxious retailers feel short-changed by govt

“The simple answer is no, what they announced had nothing to do with our industry. For the stimulus to have any impact, it will take at least 1 to 2 years for all these policies to pave the way for any demand creation. Apart from reduction in EPF contribution and other small measures there has been no direct support to our industry," said Sanjay Vakharia, chief executive officer, Spykar Lifestyles, which sells apparel through 1,400 points of sale in India.