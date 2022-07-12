AP group to expand Roberto Cavalli watch range

NEW DELHI :AP Group, the local retail partner and distributor of watch brands like Esprit and Roberto Cavalli is expanding the range to include Roberto Cavalli by Franck Muller, a high-end Swiss-made watch, for introduction into the Indian market. The new range is a collaboration between Italian luxury brand Roberto Cavalli and premium Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller and will be embellished with diamonds and mother-of-pearl dials with price tags starting at ₹80,000. Franck Muller is a Geneva-based luxury watch manufacturer, named after its founder. Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, on the other hand, is known for his exotic prints.

