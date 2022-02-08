Apparel brands’ rally hangs by a thread

An equal-weighted basket of those four companies had been off by 15% since the start of 2022 until just before those earnings began to roll out but have recovered. They are now down by just 5%. While a strong holiday season was largely expected, the bigger surprise was that apparel companies were able to pass along higher supply chain and freight costs to consumers, who have not only been willing to pay full prices, but to tolerate hefty price increases. The average price of a shirt or bag sold—known as average unit retail, or AUR—at Capri’s Michael Kors brand increased by a “high teens" percentage in the quarter ended Dec. 25 compared with a year earlier. For its full fiscal year, AUR at Levi’s increased 7% compared with pre-pandemic levels. At Ralph Lauren, prices increased 18% last quarter; that was after a 19% rise a year earlier.