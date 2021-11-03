Apparel, electronics, jewellery retailers see strong demand amid festival season

Electronics retailer Vijay Sales said in terms of value of goods sold, sales touched pre-covid levels. This was also due to price hikes taken by manufacturers of electronics goods. Volumes, however, are yet to touch 2019 levels. “The feel-good factor is there, people are buying. And we expect this not only during Diwali, post Diwali too the sentiment will be positive," said Nilesh Gupta, director at the electronics retail chain said. Consumers, he said, have continued to upgrade household appliances post the pandemic.