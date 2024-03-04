Industry
Why a warm December has clothing retailers waiting for a summer comeback
Summary
- A delayed winter in December led to an inventory pile-up for clothing brands, which now have to compete with travel and dining out for a share of the customer's wallet
NEW DELHI : Apparel retailers expect demand to pick up over the next two quarters, after witnessing lukewarm sales in the festival season and winter.
