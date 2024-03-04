Why a warm December has clothing retailers waiting for a summer comeback

“For the last four quarters, growth in the apparel market has been sort of muted; especially for a lot of listed apparel players. A lot of these brands also had an issue with inventory because they bought a lot and they were not able to sell. So, if you see in the last four months, a lot of these brands have been on extended sales and they've been trying to liquidate inventory," said Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, an ethnic wear brand under the Titan Co.