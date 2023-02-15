Apparel retailers lead leasing activity in H2 of 2022

New Delhi: Fashion and apparel retailers led retail expansion in the second half of 2022, as brands stepped up expansion in India’s smaller cities, according to a report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. Fashion and apparel retailers continued to expand their footprint, accounting for 42% share of overall leasing activity in July-December 2022, the consulting firm said in its India Retail Figures H2-2022 report released Wednesday.

Fashion aside, food and beverage (12%), along with hypermarkets (7%) drove retail expansion in the second half of last year. The entertainment category, which was impacted the most during the pandemic, also emerged as one of the top demand drivers during the July-December period, with 6% share in overall space take-up.

Meanwhile, overall retail leasing activity grew 5% during July-December to 2.43 million sq. ft compared to 2.31 million sq. ft. reported between January and June. Overall, in 2022, leasing activity in the retail sector grew 20% year-on-year to 4.7 million sq. ft.

International brands emerged as front-runners, occupying more retail real estate available in the market. These included the likes of Tim Hortons, Victoria’s Secret, and Uniqlo.

“As tier-II cities continued to gain popularity, Uniqlo opened its first store in Chandigarh, Tim Hortons entered Ludhiana, and Starbucks, Biba, and Shoppers Stop opened in Dehradun. During the second half of 2022, the American home furnishings shop chain Pottery Barn forayed in Delhi-NCR, opening two stores in rapid succession. Adidas opened their largest experience store in Delhi-NCR, and Zara, Nike, and Azorte are among the other companies that have launched experience stores with a wide range of tech and other services in the city," the real estate consulting firm said in its report.

Meanwhile, more brands are expected to set up shop in India, including Lavazza and Armani/Caffe from Italy, Jamba (Juice) from the US, and The Coffee Club from Australia.

“The Indian retail sector is recovering, and we anticipate that it will continue to gain momentum through 2023. Even amid difficult global economic conditions, international brands are expanding not only in tier-I cities but also penetrating tier-II & III cities as they see India as a potential market," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

Among cities, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR, followed by Chennai and Mumbai, led leasing activity, accounting for almost 80% of the overall retail occupancy in the July to December period.

As mobility has improved, consumers are eager to step out. However, unprecedented inflation has had an impact on consumption.

“Sales in July-December 2022 surpassed the pre-pandemic levels owing to increased consumer confidence, leading to a hike in spending. Leasing momentum is expected to further pick up in January-June 2023 owing to anticipated space take-up in newly completed malls," Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transactions Services, CBRE India, said.

As retail leasing activity picks up, rentals across top cities have increased too.

“Among high streets, rents rose by about 4-8% across select locations in Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, by 4-12% in Ahmedabad, and by about 1-3% in Mumbai. Meanwhile, prominent mall clusters in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore witnessed rental growth of 3-15% and 2-6% respectively," the report said.