Apparel retailers lead leasing activity in H2 of 2022

“As tier-II cities continued to gain popularity, Uniqlo opened its first store in Chandigarh, Tim Hortons entered Ludhiana, and Starbucks, Biba, and Shoppers Stop opened in Dehradun. During the second half of 2022, the American home furnishings shop chain Pottery Barn forayed in Delhi-NCR, opening two stores in rapid succession. Adidas opened their largest experience store in Delhi-NCR, and Zara, Nike, and Azorte are among the other companies that have launched experience stores with a wide range of tech and other services in the city," the real estate consulting firm said in its report.