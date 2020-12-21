Apparel retailers set eyes on summer season

Apparel, footwear and accessories retailer Lifestyle said it expects recovery to be around 90-95% by summer of 2021 and it is going back to its plan of 2019—adding fresh new stock monthly and placing orders for its summer collection. “2020 was a challenge because summer was a complete washout, with practically no sales for two-and-a-half months. A lot of that got shifted into winter and therefore in certain categories we were selling a bit of summer stocks in winter. But summer is going to be a fresh new start with the completely new launch new stocks landing every month and all of that is on track," said Rishi Vasudev, chief executive officer, Lifestyle and Home Centre formats, part of the Landmark Group.