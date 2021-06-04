Apparel retailers stare at a weak June quarter amid curbs

“The first quarter of this fiscal will be a near-washout, with most domestic brick-and-mortar stores shut and sales through e-commerce channels curbed. The second wave has also hit the hinterland, affecting sales of ‘value’ or affordable garments, which is the fastest-growing segment. Thankfully, with vaccinations accelerating and the caseload dropping, a gradual recovery is likely from the second quarter. Consequently, we see domestic sales growing 14-18% this fiscal compared with a 24% contraction last fiscal," Hetal Gandhi, director at Crisil Research, said in the note.