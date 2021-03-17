Apparel retailers to see recovery to FY20 levels in FY22: Report

“India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned the apparel retail sector an improving outlook for FY22. After a complete washout in 1QFY21, and the gradual store openings, rising footfalls and relaxations in the lockdown norms since then, the recovery in apparel segment has seen quarter-on-quarter improvement with sales rebounding to near 80% of the pre-covid levels during 3QFY21. Ind-Ra expects the recovery to continue in FY22, on back of improving consumer confidence, resumption of store expansion by organised players and prospects of the vaccine rollout," Prasad Patil, analyst at Ind-Ra said in a research note.