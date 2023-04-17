Apple’s ‘Genius Bay’ will feature trained professionals to offer troubleshooting advice to customers3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:20 PM IST
- The servicing facilities will be operated in the store under a section called ‘Genius Bay’, which will feature trained professionals who will offer troubleshooting advice to customers
MUMBAI : Apple’s own retail stores in India, which start operations with an outlet in Mumbai from tomorrow, will also offer servicing of its devices within the same store itself. So far, Apple’s service centers operated out of separate physical spaces from its stores, which were owned and operated through third parties in the country.
