“Apple, to be sure, will not be providing device repair and servicing on its own. It will offer a trade-in program too at the store itself, but the logistical retail operations of the program will be offered by a third-party vendor. For servicing and repair of devices, the same third-party model will follow. Having it all available under one roof is more of an experiential play from Apple, through which it will try to offer users every possible thing related to the brand under one umbrella," Pathak said.