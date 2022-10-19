Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Retail /  Are Indians splurging in the festive season?

Are Indians splurging in the festive season?

1 min read . 10:24 PM ISTShuja Asrar
  • The overall demand outlook is promising, at least for now, even amid the headwinds of rising inflation, a falling rupee and portends of a global recession

Festival sales have been robust as Indians throng marketplaces and e-commerce outlets with growing abandon amid a lull in the covid pandemic. The overall demand outlook is promising, at least for now, even amid the headwinds of rising inflation, a falling rupee and portends of a global recession. However, in sectors such as automobiles and smartphones, the growth has been concentrated in premium-end products, while the demand for lower-segment items is still muted, which is an indication of the long shadow of the pandemic’s K-shaped recovery.

