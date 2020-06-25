As early shoppers step out, high street markets win over big malls

However, malls said conversion rates in shopping centres remain strong, that is, shoppers who walked in bought something. Nimish Arora, director and interim CEO of New Delhi-based Select CityWalk mall, which draws the city’s affluent, said it has seen gradual increase in business. “Post the reopening of Select CityWalk, the numbers are steadily increasing. Most brands have seen higher conversions. With the reopening of business and work in times to come, the shopping centre will also see gradual increase in sales," the spokesperson said. The mall reopened earlier this month with clothing, personal care and grooming, and electronics seeing some level of pent-up demand.