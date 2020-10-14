As live events remain suspended, liquor firms turn online to market to tipplers

AB InBev spends 20-25% of its annual marketing budget on experiences and events. Among them, it hosts its flagship BUDX property—that curates and supports the growing music scene in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune through music events and concerts. The company said it will keep its marketing spends largely intact on events but shift these platforms virtually for now. “The BUDX platform of the future is going to shift more from an outdoors, on premise experience, to an in-home type of experience. We will still be spending a big and an important portion of our marketing dollars behind experiential," he said.