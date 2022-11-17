As shoppers return, retailers open more stores

Electronics brand BSH Home Appliances said retailers of home appliances are set to open more stores in 2023. The company, which sells washing machines and cooking appliances under Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau brands, will also add more branded stores to its network in the coming year. “In tier2 and tier3 cities, large, organized retailers are coming up with 10,000 sq ft to 20,000 sq ft stores. Those kinds of stores have not been seen in such cities. In 2023, their expansion could be faster than in 2022. This suits us. Additionally, we plan to expand our brand shop network from the present 117—it can touch 150 next year," said Neeraj Bahl, managing director and CEO of BSH Home Appliances (India and SAARC).

