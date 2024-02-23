Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, others face challenge from Grasim’s entry with Birla Opus
Market analysts predict that the heightened competition may lead paint companies to resort to price reductions and increased advertising expenditures, ultimately impacting their profit margins.
Grasim Industries, the Aditya Birla group company, has forayed into the paint business with the launch of a new decorative paints brand “Birla Opus", committing an investment of ₹10,000 crore. The company has an ambitious goal of becoming the number two player with a double digit market share in decorative paints in the medium term.