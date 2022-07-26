AstaGuru bets on jewellery, watches1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:32 PM IST
- The business from these items has increased multi-fold since 2018 when the company first began experimenting with the categories, chief executive Tushar Sethi said
NEW DELHI : Online art auction house AstaGuru is betting on jewellery and watches for its next phase of growth, after the covid-19 pandemic spawned a number of new art collectors. The business from these items has increased multi-fold since 2018 when the company first began experimenting with the categories, chief executive Tushar Sethi said.