NEW DELHI : Online art auction house AstaGuru is betting on jewellery and watches for its next phase of growth, after the covid-19 pandemic spawned a number of new art collectors. The business from these items has increased multi-fold since 2018 when the company first began experimenting with the categories, chief executive Tushar Sethi said.

Currently, watches and jewellery together contribute about 10% to the company’s turnover , Sethi said. “However, these will be where its biggest growth in the next few years will come from. This business will grow to ₹200 crore in the next four to five years," he said.

Last month, a three-row natural pearl necklace sold on the company’s platform for ₹6.24 crore from its ‘Heirloom Jewellery, Silver, and Timepieces’ auction. A ruby bead necklace with ruby weighing 1119.94 carats or 548 pieces sold for ₹ 1.71 crore. It had red Burmese ruby beads from the ancient mines of Mogok—the most expensive piece of jewellery sold.

Expensive timepieces auctioned by AstaGuru are either dress watches (bejewelled) or limited editions by iconic brands. For instance, an IWC Portuguese Tourbillon Mystere Squelette wristwatch limited series sold for ₹45.54 lakh. It also sold a Tyeb Mehta— Figure with Bird—oil on canvas from 1987 for ₹24.27 crore in its Modern Indian Art sale.