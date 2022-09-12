Attrition, poaching stalk retail sector as festive season sets in

The expansion of large retail chains such as Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Tata group-owned Trent, Shoppers Stop, and Landmark Group-owned Lifestyle in both metros and smaller cities has fuelled the poaching wars further. “We have middle-management dropouts after a few weeks of joining, and this after a 70% hike and a joining bonus. One has to restart the hiring all over again when a company is opening many stores a day and trying to meet the festival season demand," said a senior human resources executive at one of the top three retail firms.

