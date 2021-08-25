NEW DELHI: The union government needs to push for policies that would make automobile purchases affordable for entry-level customers, said senior executives of leading automobile manufacturing companies at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM).

This, according to them, would help stage a recovery in sales of automobiles, especially in passenger cars and two-wheeler segment in the coming years.

Automobile sales in India have been on the downtrend since the second half of FY19 when the bankruptcy of infrastructure leasing and financial services caused a liquidity crisis among non-banking financial companies who are some of the major lenders to the auto industry.

Higher fuel prices, weak consumer sentiment in a slowing economy and an increase in vehicle prices to meet new regulations on safety and emissions led to the decline in annual car sales in FY20.

The outbreak of covid-19 pandemic further declined sales in FY21 as sales and manufacturing operations came to a halt till May due to strict nationwide lockdown. The second wave of infections derailed a possible recovery in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to RC Bhargava, auto sales have been declining before the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and not many policy measures have been announced to arrest the decline. New regulations like BS 6 emission norms and higher taxes imposed by states have made cars unaffordable for entry-level customers.

“We have to take into account the economic status of the people of India. I don’t think the industry will revive, be it internal combustion engine or electric, unless we tackle the question of affordability of customers," said Bhargava.

He further added that new regulations like BS 6 have increased the pricing by ₹22,000 for entry-level cars like Alto and Wagon R, coupled with taxes imposed by state governments.

India’s two-wheeler manufacturers have also been urging the union government to reduce Goods and Services Tax imposed on entry-level two-wheelers to 18% from the existing 28%. Sales of entry-level two-wheelers have remained subdued over the last two fiscals due to economic slowdown and increase in cost of ownership.

According to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, the cost of owning a moped has gone up by 45%-50% in the last few years due to transition to BS 6 norms, addition of anti-lock braking system and levy of 28% GST.

He further urged the government to come up with policies to encourage recycling of components like lithium batteries and motors used in electric and combustion engines. The policy should take into account the carbon footprint of a product in its entire lifecycle.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.