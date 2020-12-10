Availability, price drive purchase: study

Brand loyalty has taken a beating during the pandemic as product availability and price gained prominence for consumers, according to the findings of a study conducted by market research firm Kantar.

The economic upheaval caused by covid-19 has made people extremely cautious in spending but consumers are willing to pay more for products that make their life easier, according to the report titled The New Indian Consumer.

It said 72% of Indians were economically impacted by covid-19, with the general sentiment being about fear and uncertainty over their future. As much as 52% said they are financially worse off than they were last year, with two-thirds of the respondents expressing doubts over whether the situation will improve.

The report surveyed 10,000 urban consumers aged 15-55 across 15 states. It covered aspects such as consumer mindsets (attitude and fear), consumption category, entertainment, shopping, online behaviour and social media consumption, health and fitness, and sentiments on resuming normal life.

The pandemic has helped rekindle family relationships and heightened community bonding. But it has come at the cost of personal space and time.

Consumers are concerned about health, preferring immunity-building food and drinks. This was reflected in the sales of products of Nestlé, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Marico and ITC Ltd, which beefed up their immunity-boosting product portfolio.

The study said consumers have re-educated themselves by learning new skills at home. The do-it-yourself (DIY) trend is emerging strongly in the wellness and grooming category, with beauty brands and consumer electronics firms launching easy-to-use grooming tools and DIY beauty products over the last few months.

“...we are also expecting a change in consumer behaviour where they would want to experiment with their look and invest in DIY tools," said Gulbahar Taurani, vice-president, personal health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

About media consumption, the report said digital has seen increased adoption, with WFH and online classes being accepted as a way of life now. Media behaviour was rejigged with greater availability of viewing time and rise in both day and late-night viewership. Engagement with digital media and over-the-top video streaming platforms have also risen.

“The overarching theme this year seems to be around safety and security of family, health, livelihood and finances. Most consumers have become cautious of what they spend on and actively look out for deals and discounts while making any purchases," said Hemant Mehta, managing director, insights division and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Kantar.

