New Delhi: National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced the appointment of Kabir Suri, co-founder and director, Azure Hospitality, as the industry body's new president.

The decision on the appointment was made unanimously after Anurag Katriar's two-year term as president came to an end, NRAI said in a statement. Katriar is executive director and CEO of Indigo Hospitality.

The decision was made at the association’s 39th Annual General Meeting held online on Thursday.

The industry body also announced the appointment of new office bearers for a period of two years including Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd's CEO, Pratik Pota, as vice-president. Wow! Momo CEO, Sagar Daryani has also been appointed vice president, while Aseem Grover, director, Big Chill Cafe, is honorary secretary.

Gauri Devidayal has been appointed honorary joint secretary, while Manpreet Singh, director, KS Hotels is honorary treasurer.

NRAI announced several other changes to its managing committee with almost 20% of the managing committee members retiring. The industry body has inducted new executives to its managing committee including Abhimanyu Maheshwari, managing director, Zing Restaurants; Akshay Anand director, Ayesha Hospitality; Avantika Sinha, director, Tasteshop; Dinesh Arora director, MT Hospitality; Karyna Bajaj executive director, KA Hospitality; Pankil Shah, director, Neighbourhood Hospitality; Shaaz Mehmood, partner, Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd—Hyderabad, and Yash Bhanage, director, Hunger Inc Hospitality.

Suri has been part of the industry for over a quarter of a century. Azure Hospitality operates several restaurant chains including Mamagato, Dhaba by Claridges, Sly Granny, Foxtrot Speedy Chow, Rollmaal, Mamapaati and Celeste Food Services.

Suri holds an Economics and Business Management from Wheaton College, Massachusetts, USA.

“His professional career began from commercial real estate finance in North Fork Bank in New York followed by Argent Fund Management in London as an analyst. Suri’s personal interests in the hospitality segment led him to the hospitality sector where he spent three years with international restaurants Zuma and Roka," NRAI said.

Suri has been associated with NRAI since 2017 and was appointed vice president in 2019.

Katriar completed his scheduled two-year term as the president of NRAI this September. He now joins Hari Bhartia, Riyaaz Amlani and Rahul Singh on the board of trustees of NRAI.

NRAI was founded in 1982 and represents interests of 5,00,000 restaurants. It is governed by a committee of members and led by a president and office bearers. The committee consists of over 35 restaurant CEOs or owners representing various national and international brands from the food and beverages sector. The association works closely with a network of state and city chapter partners in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida and Chandigarh. It plans to open chapters in other cities too.

