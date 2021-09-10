Azure Hospitality’s Kabir Suri appointed NRAI president

NRAI was founded in 1982 and represents interests of 5,00,000 restaurants. It is governed by a committee of members and led by a president and office bearers. The committee consists of over 35 restaurant CEOs or owners representing various national and international brands from the food and beverages sector. The association works closely with a network of state and city chapter partners in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida and Chandigarh. It plans to open chapters in other cities too.