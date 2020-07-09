Back-end work to list origin nation tag begins

“We have started the process of seller awareness to start mentioning ‘country of origin’ for all the products they sell through our platform. Our platform currently does not have this feature. We have started the IT feasibility study and are trying to ascertain the estimated timeline for development to support this feature on our platform," said Vivek Tiwari, chief executive and founder, Medikabazaar, which sells medical supplies and equipment. Though Snapdeal has started mentioning country listings a while ago, it plans to send specific communications to sellers next week to re-focus on this requirement, a spokesperson said.