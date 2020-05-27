Bata taps WhatsApp for sales even as it reopens 53% stores

“As of last Monday, we had 809 of our stores, which is 53% of our total selling points, open. We are following the rules and regulations which the government has asked us to do. So, in some places if we can open till 3pm, in others till about 6pm or also the alternate day or three days a week, we are doing that," he said. Kataria said however that Bata will not open any new store in the next three to six months.