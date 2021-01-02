Battle between Amazon, RIL set to intensify further

Analysts said that online fashion is an area where Amazon is relatively weak in India, though it is striving to improve its portfolio. Myntra/Jabong and Flipkart’s fashion business together control more than 60% of the online fashion market. “Online fashion is one of the very few areas in which Amazon is relatively weak in India and the company aims to improve its portfolio here. In the coming years, we expect Amazon to continue to improve its value proposition to Indian consumers," said BofA Global Research in a note.