Beating inflation is easy online—except for sellers
E-commerce businesses are less able to raise prices to offset higher labor and transport costs
On the internet, inflation isn’t a problem for shoppers. Instead, it is one for the companies that sell there, with a reputation for offering bargains.
Prices are rising much more slowly online than in the wider consumer economy. During the pandemic, e-commerce businesses were able to charge a bit more when shops were closed and demand surged, but their pricing power is wearing off.
In August, online prices in the U.S. increased by 0.4% year-over-year, according to the Adobe Digital Price Index. Overall inflation was 8.3% for the same period, or 6.3% stripping out food and energy costs.
Digital retailers initially used low prices to lure shoppers from bricks-and-mortar competitors with great success. Now there is intense competition among online players themselves to offer bargains. The ease of searching thousands of different websites at the click of a button encourages sellers to cut prices or provide discount codes.
Retailers that sell both through stores and online may use their websites to get rid of excess stock at a discount, cementing the internet’s reputation for bargains. And categories that involve a lot of innovation tend to be deflationary as new products push down the cost of older models, said Vivek Pandya, analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. Electronics, which are more likely to be sold online than the average good, have been in deflation online since at least 2014, for instance.
While the trend should make buying online more appealing to price-conscious consumers, for now e-commerce companies are losing market share. Last month, 24% of U.K. retail sales happened online, down from a peak of 38% early last year. This mostly reflects a return to more normal shopping patterns after a surge in online buying during the pandemic, but spending is also softer. Europe’s biggest online-only fashion brands, Zalando and ASOS, expect to increase sales by just 2% or so in their current financial year.
Weak demand makes it hard for digital brands to offset rising costs. They are more pinched by high transport bills than competitors that also have a network of stores. Getting goods from a warehouse to customers’ doors is becoming more expensive because of fuel surcharges and rising wages for couriers. According to Deutsche Bank Research, costs associated with home delivery are equivalent to 10% to 15% of an e-commerce brand’s sales, compared with 2% to 3% when a truck delivers inventory to a store.
Another wave of profit warnings from online-only retailers seems likely. On Friday, British furniture brand Made.com put itself up for sale just 15 months after its initial public offering, having cut its profit guidance three times this year. Fashion retailer Zalando has introduced minimum order values in more countries to try to protect the company’s rapidly shrinking operating margins.
E-commerce stocks have been out of fashion lately: ASOS and Zalando are both down more than 70% this year. If high inflation prompts more shoppers to hunt online for bargains, their market share could recover. Deutsche Bank’s Adam Cochrane also points out that buy-now-pay-later options might encourage pinched consumers to shop online rather than stump up the full amount in stores. For now, though, investors are probably right to think there are better deals elsewhere.