Beating inflation is easy online—except for sellers

Retailers that sell both through stores and online may use their websites to get rid of excess stock at a discount, cementing the internet’s reputation for bargains. And categories that involve a lot of innovation tend to be deflationary as new products push down the cost of older models, said Vivek Pandya, analyst at Adobe Digital Insights. Electronics, which are more likely to be sold online than the average good, have been in deflation online since at least 2014, for instance.