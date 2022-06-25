Beer bars now craft coffee to draw the morning crowd
- Brewers are turning to nonalcoholic morning drinks to give customers extra reasons to visit
Craft breweries are pitching old customers on a new kind of alcohol-free buzz: bespoke coffee.
Biggerstaff Brewing Co. opened in September in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Owners Sarah and Clay Davies say they had always planned on using coffee as an ingredient in Biggerstaff’s beer and some marinades for smoked and braised meats. They also realized they could cater to customers who might come in at 8 a.m. in no mood for an IPA.
“If you’re paying rent, why not have something in-house that makes money during the day, not just at night like most brewpubs?" Ms. Davies says.
This is a difficult period to run a small business in the U.S. The Federal Reserve counted 130,000 more small businesses closing above average in the pandemic’s first year. Owners are dealing with rising costs for the products they purchase and the workers they employ. As a result, many have chosen to go outside their original expertise hoping for more business.
For the beer business, this has meant finding ways to serve customers before noon.
Kyle Ingram is a fan of Biggerstaff’s approach to food and drink. While he has five coffee options along his walk, he favors Biggerstaff because of what he calls its “fantastic" espresso.
“That’s how you can tell whether a coffee shop knows what they’re doing. There’s nothing to hide behind. You either know it or you don’t," the 37-year-old lawyer said, with an espresso and a decaf oat cappuccino in front of him.
Coffee sales at Biggerstaff, which roasts beans from Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee, amount to 7% of the company’s total sales and are slowly increasing, the owners say.
Big Storm Brewing Co. launched its coffee operation three years ago in Clearwater, Fla. Big Storm Coffee specializes in cold-brew coffee and seasonal blends, and sells whole beans by the bag. LJ Govoni, Big Storm’s president and chief executive, says his company is finding a mix of coffee-drinkers on the go and those willing to set up in the restaurant for a few hours.
He says Big Storm wants to move aggressively, expecting sales of coffee products to reach $250,000 by 2023, up from $100,000 last year, representing 2.5% of total revenue.
It’s logical that breweries would try new beverages, he says.
“We’re still a business and we have to bring in revenue. And one of the ways you do that is stop thinking so much as we’re a craft brewery as much as we’re in craft beverage," he says. He describes the coffee-making process as similar to beer-making: “It’s all about times and temperatures."
Heather Brisson-Lutz is founder and roastmaster of Origin Coffee Roasters. She moved to Hawaii from San Diego in 2017, after her wife, Kim Brisson-Lutz, became brewmaster at Maui Brewing Co. Once the couple arrived in Maui, Garrett Marrero, the brewery’s owner, proposed a partnership with Heather Brisson-Lutz, and offered a place inside the 42,000-square-foot space to open a coffee-roasting business.
She accepted and began operating Origin in 2019. She uses skills she gained as a barista in Portland, Ore., and San Diego, where she helped Bird Rock Coffee Roasters win a national award for micro roaster of the year in 2012.
Ms. Brisson-Lutz recalls pitching Mr. Marrero on giving canned cold-brew coffee, also known as ready-to-drink cold coffee, a try. “I think coffee people just really love to drink beer and cocktails, too," she says.
Retail sales of RTD cold coffee are rising. They increased 6.8% between May 2021 and this May, according to NielsenIQ, after rising 21.8% from mid-2020 to 2021. This follows a similar trend across consumer packaged goods during the start of the pandemic.
Ms. Brisson-Lutz says the past two years have been slower than expected, possibly because Origin’s business model is based on direct sales made at Maui Brewing’s retail area inside the brewery, and at the company’s Hawaii restaurants. A planned distribution partnership to make Origin available at local grocery stores fell through during the pandemic, but a smaller distributor helped Origin expand across Hawaii’s islands.
In addition to Intelligentsia, the Chicago area is home to several breweries with coffee as a calling card. One is Two Brothers Artisan Brewing. The brewery launched coffee operations in 2012 with help from former Intelligentsia staffer Mason Brown, who is now Two Brothers’ director of coffee and tea. Along with selling coffee in their restaurants, Two Brothers offers 12-ounce packs of whole beans from countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Colombia, many ranging between $12 and $14.
Co-founder Jason Ebel says coffee is even more flavor-complex than beer. He says the costs of starting a coffee company are much lower than beer brewing, and believes the biggest barrier to entry is the knowledge base it takes to acquire, ferment and roast the right beans.
“We started with a very small roaster because we were a little unsure how it was going to go," Mr. Ebel says. “Even things like bags were a challenge to figure out initially."
Two Brothers’ coffee business has grown annually, he says, with a 27% year-over-year increase and more than 492,000 pounds of coffee sold in the past 12 months—numbers likely to perk up any bean-counting CFO.
Right now Big Storm’s coffee is sold in the brewery’s Florida taprooms, as well as one coffee-first location. Mr. Govoni hopes to open multiple Big Storm Coffee locations before 2023.
He sees a side benefit to direct access to the coffee he likes: “You know, you can’t drink beer all day working in a brewery. You want to stop drinking? Start working in alcohol."
