This long summer is really refreshing for beer makers

Several beer firms said they expect summer demand this year to cross 2019 levels, and have accordingly increased brewing capacity. Companies such as B9 Beverages, which makes Bira 91, said March sales crossed pre-covid levels. “From an industry standpoint, I think we’re solidly ahead of pre-covid numbers...We’re tracking to almost 1.5 to 1.8 times of pre-covid levels in terms of numbers. March has been very solid with the highest-ever revenue for us," said Ankur Jain, founder and chief executive officer, B9 Beverages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}