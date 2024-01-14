Better margins attract VCs to specialty coffee startups
The growing coffee consumption in India and falling cost of capital expenditure are driving venture capital interest in specialty coffee chains.
Specialty coffee chains are attracting greater interest from venture capital funds than direct-to-consumer (D2C) players without any retail presence, driven by better unit economics, investors and founders said.
Next Story
₹3,818.80.56%
₹3.47%
₹0.90%
₹3,174.51.2%
₹2,120-1.39%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message