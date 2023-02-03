Beverages to cheese, companies ramp up capacity

Commenting on the Bel joint venture, Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman and managing director, Britannia said, “We are working on the joint branding how the products and the packaging designs are going to look. We are working on the organization structure, training the personnel. We are finalizing our portfolio not just for the immediate launch but how the portfolio will look in the next two to five years."

