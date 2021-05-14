Big Bazaar's home delivery biz gets traction in non-metros

The company said that in the last one year, the cost of customer acquisition and that of delivery has climbed down making deliveries more viable. “Our biggest fear was that beyond the first 100 million customers in India, the online acquisition and delivery costs and issues around cash-on-delivery would make it difficult for people to make money easily. But customer acquisition cost has come down tremendously, because people are forced to shop online. The delivery cost, with the number of players entering the market, has come down too," Sarda said.