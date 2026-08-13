Big brands go small as micro-markets offer more bang for the buck

Varuni Khosla
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Micro-markets span the NCR's Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway, Bengaluru's ORR-Whitefield-Sarjapur belt, the MMR's Thane and suburbs, and tier-II hubs such as Indore, Jaipur and Lucknow.
Summary
As congested cities make destination shopping and dining less attractive, consumer brands rework expansion strategies around elite neighbourhoods.

British cookie brand Ben's Cookies could have chosen Khan Market, Delhi’s best-known and busiest retail destination, for its first city store. Instead, it opened in June at Meherchand Market on Lodhi Road, a compact retail lane known more for designer and fashion labels than footfall.

A larger shift is playing out across India's urban cities: bigger companies are choosing “city stores” over one big destination bet, some of them staying inside malls, some stepping outside onto less frequented high streets and residential lanes wherever allowed, while some moving into new retail pockets altogether around fresh developer projects.

The common thread isn't the address, it's proximity, walkability and repeat consumption.

Rising rents, urban India’s dense catchments and difficult commutes are reshaping consumer behaviour, forcing retailers, including food and beverage brands, to rethink where and how they operate.

Also Read | DS Group brings British chain Ben’s Cookies to India, targets Gen Z, millennials

Sanskriti Gupta of Ben’s Cookies India said the brand is looking at premium high streets and neighbourhood catchments with a strong consumer fit and footfall. For takeaway-led formats, such locations also offer convenience and allow brands to become part of consumers’ everyday routines.

Swedish retailer IKEA, which typically operates one or two flagship stores in a city carrying its full range, is now adding smaller micro-market formats tailored to each cluster’s “life at home” needs, with a more limited product range and scaled-down room sets. In July, it opened a smaller format store in Delhi’s DLF Avenue mall.

Its strategy is localized too. A Mumbai room set, for instance, is built around homes closer to 500 square feet with multifunctional furniture such as sofa-cum-beds, quite different from what a South Delhi or West Delhi customer would see.

“We even know that a South Delhi home is very different from a West Delhi home. Same for a Mumbai, SoBo home,” said Pooja Grover, country manager, IKEA India Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai has its own version of the trend. Bootstrapped cafe chain Boojee Cafe, for instance, has shunned traditional commercial markets for residential lanes in Bandra West, with outlets near Carter Road and Perry Cross Road on New Kantwadi Road and on 16th Road, betting on neighbourhood footfall rather than a market’s pull.

Thakur Village and Borivali West are also emerging as new hubs for restaurant brands, with large, premium gated communities.

Harminder Sahni, chairman and managing director of retail consultancy Wazir Advisors, said consumers are no longer willing to travel an hour or more to shop. It is also because the original appeal of destination retail has now faded. “Convenience is now shaping purchase decisions. E-commerce and quick commerce and local stores are dominating, and so retailers will have to lean on smaller formats,” he said.

High street for high fashion

Luxury retail is watching closely, too. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which runs Galeries Lafayette in India, is weighing smaller city-format stores closer to affluent pockets instead of betting everything on large flagships. “You need to move closer to where your customers are,” said Sathyajit Radhakrishnan, chief executive, international brands, at ABFRL, pointing to South Mumbai and pockets of Delhi as distinct, self-contained consumption markets in their own right.

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Traffic and the clustering of affluent buyers in specific pockets, he said, are what's making micro-markets impossible to ignore.

But the shift isn't purely about consumer preference. It's also a real estate math problem. There are only a handful of developers with the scale to build very large shopping centres, and soaring land and construction costs have made new malls upwards of 500,000 sq. ft increasingly hard to pull off, said Anuj Kejriwal, founding partner and CEO, retail, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for consultancy Anarock.

He said developers are increasingly favouring open-air, low-rise high streets and neighbourhood strips over capital-heavy malls, and high streets and small-format retail now account for roughly 60% of annual organized retail leasing across top cities.

Micro-markets span the National Capital Region's (NCR's) Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway, Bengaluru's ORR-Whitefield-Sarjapur belt, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) Thane and suburbs, and tier-II hubs such as Indore, Jaipur and Lucknow, with food and beverages, quick-service restaurants and direct-to-consumer brands driving demand for 500-10,000 sq. ft formats.

Grade A high streets can command 200-500 a sq. ft a month (800-plus in Khan Market or Linking Road) against 200-400-plus in Grade A malls, but with little to no common area maintenance or revenue share, a structural cost edge over mall leases.

Pushpa Bector, group executive director and business head, DLF Retail, said convenience and experience need to be balanced. Shoppers today want proximity, she said, but they haven't given up on quality or a relevant brand mix, they just want it closer to home.

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The developer launched its Midtown Plaza earlier this month in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar, built on exactly this bet, bundling shopping, dining, entertainment, wellness and everyday services for a local catchment that isn't inclined to drive to a destination mall for routine visits. The same logic is being applied to its Summit Plaza in Gurugram's DLF5.

Quick reach for quick service

Nausheen Tareen, co-founder of Delhi-based QSR chain Nubo, said it took nearly a year to find their first location. They ruled out malls and information technology parks, and wanted high-street visibility without four other food brands cannibalizing footfall.

Greater Kailash-II offered 1,000 sq. ft at 7-9 lakh, too steep for an unproven concept, so they settled on a busy Hauz Khas main road with a strong residential catchment, outside any food cluster: a five to ten minute grab-and-go meal, a model Tareen believes wouldn't work for a sit-down restaurant.

The rent math sealed it: prime addresses run 7-9 lakh a month, compared with 3-5 lakh in Hauz Khas, a gap that let Nubo prove its concept without staking everything on one expensive address. With that proof banked, Nubo will now add stores in other neighbourhood locations before expanding to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

About the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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